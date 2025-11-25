Video: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Performs "No War" Dance Amid Tension With US

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro danced to a remix of his “No War, Yes Peace” speech at a rally in Caracas on Sunday as the United States stepped up military, political, and covert pressure on his government.

Footage broadcast by state media showed Maduro swaying, jumping, and waving his arms to an electronic track looping his voice repeating in English, “No war, no crazy war. Peace, peace, yes peace.” This came during a Student Day march in central Caracas, where thousands of supporters waved flags and chanted pro-peace slogans alongside the president.

Maduro seems to be under immense mental pressure.



He delivered this message today to American students after some dancing.



pic.twitter.com/I21VcB9S9J

Maduro called on young Venezuelans to strengthen ties with student groups in the United States, telling them to oppose what he called Washington's “threats of war.” Addressing Americans directly, he said, “Dialogue yes, peace yes, respect yes. War no. No crazy war, never.”

Siempre me he preguntado cómo un tipo tan ridículo puede mantener sometido a todo un pueblo.



pic.twitter.com/deqQBVYBmb

This comes amid rising tensions as Washington prepares a new phase of operations intended to challenge Maduro's hold on power.

According to US officials cited by multiple outlets, the United States has expanded its military footprint in the Caribbean under what the Pentagon has named Operation Southern Spear. The deployment includes:

The USS Gerald R Ford strike group,

Over a dozen warships,

A nuclear attack submarine,

About 15,000 personnel, and

Ten F-35 fighter jets repositioned to Puerto Rico.

US commanders say the buildup is to disrupt drug-trafficking routes, but senior officials have also briefed US President Donald Trump on military options inside Venezuela, from targeted airstrikes on government or military sites to operations aimed at undermining Maduro's control, as per CNN.

Trump has suggested he has “sort of” made up his mind about Venezuela following a series of Situation Room briefings last week, though he declined to reveal the decision, as per CBS News.

His national security team, including Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, Joint Chiefs Chairman General Dan Caine and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, reportedly reviewed strike options and non-military pathways.

The administration also announced plans to designate a Venezuelan cartel as a foreign terrorist organisation.

Venezuela has responded by launching what it calls a “massive mobilisation” of troops and equipment. Maduro warned that US intervention could trigger a conflict resembling “another Gaza,” “a new Afghanistan,” or “Vietnam again.”

“Stop the insane hand of those who order bombing and war,” he said on Friday. “No to war.”