Video: US Man Slaps Taco Bell Employee Over Microwave Damage

Several people on social media came out in support of the employee.

A video of a man slapping a Taco Bell employee in the United States recently went viral on social media. The unidentified man entered into a Taco Bell store located in Long Island and argued with one of the staff members standing behind the counter after his microwave blew up when he heated his meal with an aluminium-lined container, as per a report in ABC News.

In a video posted on social media, the customer is seen venting his frustration at the staff behind the counter and threatens to sue the restaurant for the damaged appliance. The elderly man screamed that he wanted more food and waved at the employee in anger when he asked if he would like a new order.

Man slaps Taco Bell employee 🌮🌯 pic.twitter.com/MhEgunKDTa — Im just a cat (@TwiiterXVids) January 7, 2024

"You're done, you're fu***** done. Plus you guys are gonna pay for my fu***** microwave! It blew up!" he said in the video. Later, he slapped the employee across the face after accusing him of smiling at him.

Moments later, a head at the store noticed the same. She said, "What the f***? What's going on with you, bro?" The woman later stepped in front of the counter between the two of them and when the customer asked if she was the manager, she confirmed the same.

The elderly man at this point kept on yelling at the employee and continued to hurl abuses. Another video showed a police officer talking to the customer. However, it remains unclear if any charges were pressed against him.

Several people on social media came out in support of the employee.

"Nobody has the right to lay hands on another. Dude showed incredible restraint," said a person.

"He gets mad at the employee because he blew up his microwave because he skipped 8th grade science & put aluminum in the microwave. Got it," one person wrote.

Another added, "Sir learn how a microwave works. You can pay for your own microwave and pay for this lawyer when I sue. I hope the employee got his a** for assault."

"I would have taught him customer service," another person wrote.