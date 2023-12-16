Video: Ukraine Man Throws Grenades At Colleagues In Meeting, 26 Injured

Ukraine's secret service, the SBU, has launched a terror investigation into the case.

A scene ripped straight from a Cold War thriller unfolded in a Ukrainian village on Friday. A heated council meeting descended into further chaos as a disgruntled councillor, clad in black, threw three hand grenades on the floor, leaving 26 wounded and himself dying from the explosions.

The attack, which took place at the headquarters of the village council of Keretsky in western Ukraine, was captured in chilling video footage released by Ukrainian police on X.

The video, which has been blurred to protect the identities of the victims, shows the man entering the meeting room with a chilling calmness. He casually pulls three hand grenades from his pockets, coolly releases the safety pins, one by one, and lets the grenades fall to the floor.

The explosions that follow are almost instantaneous. As the grenades exploded one after the other, the video captured loud bangs, blinding flashes, and the council room resembling the aftermath of a fierce tank battle.

"As a result, 26 people were wounded, six of whom are in a grave condition," the police statement read, adding that the detonator himself died of his wounds. The identity of the man has not been released by Ukrainian authorities.

Ukraine's secret service, the SBU, has launched a terror investigation into the case while the national police also opened a probe into illegal weapons handling.

According to reports, many Ukrainians have access to army-grade weaponry because of the ongoing war with Russia.