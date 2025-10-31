Video: UAE Man's Drive Home Takes Longer Than Uncle's Flight To Pakistan

A UAE man, on the way back from the airport, revealed that his uncle's flight to Pakistan landed before he could make it home due to heavy traffic.

Zarar Cheema shared a video on Instagram showing himself stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic after dropping his uncle at the airport. In the clip, Cheema can be seen sitting in his car, barely moving, with the caption, “Dropped my uncle at the airport, he reached Pakistan. I didn't even reach Sharjah.”

Flights from Sharjah to major Pakistani cities usually take between two and a half to three hours: around two hours 30 minutes to Karachi, two hours 45 minutes to Lahore, and about three hours to Islamabad.

His video soon went viral.

A user commented, “You mean he reached Karachi in Pakistan? That's literally a 1.5-2 hours flight.”

Another wrote, “I swear it actually happened to me once.”

“Happened with us, when I dropped my brother in law and his wife for umrah at Abu Dhabi airport, we didn't reach RAK but they reached their destination,” shared a user.

Someone wrote, "It's true. Sometimes I spend 3 hours reaching Sharjah from Burj Al Arab. Maybe in future all this traffic problem will gone. I hope.”

Another wrote, “You sent the ‘reached home' message at the same time.”

Earlier this month, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced plans to introduce an AI-powered traffic management system that will transform driving in the city by 2028.

The new V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) network will directly connect traffic signals to vehicles, delivering real-time updates such as signal countdowns, optimal speeds, congestion alerts, and accident warnings straight to drivers' dashboards.

RTA officials said the system will use AI-driven cameras and advanced analytics to monitor traffic, pedestrians, and cyclists in real time, helping to fine-tune signal timings and manage congestion more efficiently.