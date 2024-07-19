Video: Trump's Unique Tribute To Firefighter Who Died In Pennsylvania Shooting

Donald Trump solemnly presented the man's helmet and uniform, kissing them in homage.

Donald Trump, in his acceptance speech today after presidential nomination at the Republican convention in Milwaukee, paid tribute to the man who lost his life during the shooting at his rally in Pennsylvania last week.

In his first public address since surviving an assassination attempt, Trump honoured Corey Comperatore, the firefighter who was killed by the shooter. He solemnly presented the man's helmet and uniform, kissing them in homage before a hushed crowd. Trump hailed Corey as a "highly respected former fire chief" and recounted how he "lost his life selflessly acting as a human shield to protect others". He asked for a moment of silence to honour the firefighter.

Tragically, the shooter claimed the life of one of our fellow Americans, Corey Comperatore, and seriously wounded two other great warriors, David Dutch and James Copenhaver.



Trump also paid his respects to those injured in the attack, referring to them as "dedicated Trumpsters".

Last week, during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, the former US President was struck near the ear in an assassination attempt by a 20-year-old man.

Agents from the Secret Service, the law enforcement agency responsible for protecting US political leaders, swiftly intervened, rushing to the stage and escorting him quickly to a nearby vehicle.

The gunman and a bystander were killed, and two spectators were critically injured. The man was a 50-year-old firefighter Corey Comperatore.