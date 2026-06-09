Video: Tourist Jumps Into Rushing Water Below 262-Foot Waterfall To Save Phone

A sightseeing trip turned risky when a tourist jumped into fast-moving water near a 262-foot waterfall after accidentally dropping their cell phone, the New York Post reported. The incident happened at Iguazu Falls, a popular waterfall spot where visitors often get close to the base for photos. The Iguazu Falls is the world's largest waterfall system, stretching nearly three km across the Argentina-Brazil border. The incident occurred on the Brazilian side of the falls on Saturday (June 6).

According to witnesses, the person's phone slipped from their hand and fell into the fast-moving water of the Iguacu River below. Without hesitation, the tourist climbed over rocks and plunged into the current to try to retrieve it.

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The water near the falls is known for strong currents and slippery terrain, and the man got dangerously close to the deadly drop.

According to the report, it's unclear whether or not he was able to get his phone back. But the entire incident was captured by other tourists and shared on social media.

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The man was not identified, and no serious injuries were reported, but the incident drew reactions online, with many pointing out the danger of entering rapid water just for the mobile phone.

This is not the first such incident, as in January, a man visiting the Devil's Throat viewpoint on the Argentine side of Iguazu Falls jumped a barrier just to get his hat back. According to the reports, he came near the edge of the 269-foot drop into the abyss and retrieved his hat.

But such stunts must be avoided, as park officials often caution visitors to stay behind barriers and avoid entering the water, especially near tall falls where conditions can change fast.