Video: Swinging Fake Swords, JD Vance's Children Board Plane To Delhi

US Vice President JD Vance, accompanied by his Indian-origin wife Usha Vance and their children, arrived in India today for his first official visit to the country.

In a video shared on social media platform X by news agency ANI, JD Vance's children were seen playfully handling decorative swords, drawing smiles from onlookers before boarding the flight to India from Rome. JD Vance was seen carrying one of his children in his arms while waving to people around him.

#WATCH | US Vice President JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance and their children emplane for India, from Rome



US Vice President JD Vance will be on his first official visit to India from 21 to 24 April. During his visit, he will meet PM Modi.



The Vances began their trip to India with a visit to the iconic Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple near the banks of the Yamuna.

"Thank you all so much for your hospitality and kindness in welcoming me and my family to this beautiful place. It is a great credit to India that you built a beautiful temple with precision and care. Our kids, in particular, loved it. God bless," JD Vance wrote in the temple guest book.

A priest at the temple said, "they were given a traditional welcome after which they had 'darshan'. A carved wooden elephant, a model of the Delhi Akshardham Temple and children's books were gifted to the family."

