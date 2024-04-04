Video: Swimming Pool Water Turns Into Massive Waves During Taiwan Earthquake

The video is from Taiwan's capital city, Taipei.

A massive earthquake hit Taiwan on April 3, killing nine people and injuring over a thousand. The 7.4 magnitude earthquake damaged dozens of buildings and prompted tsunami warnings that extended to Japan and the Philippines. Dramatic visuals on social media show buildings shaking, bridges swaying and people scrambling for cover. Amid this, a terrifying video of a rooftop swimming pool during the quake has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, a man is seen caught up in the pool amid the heavy waves caused by the earthquake. Despite the horrifying situation, the man tries to keep himself composed and does not move from his position. The video is from Taiwan's capital city, Taipei, as per the BBC.

This is not just another funny video on social media. These visuals capture the scary moment a 7.4 earthquake hit Taiwan, even affecting a swimming pool. Prayers for Taiwan & Japan. 🙏 #Taiwan#Japanpic.twitter.com/iuGtutTeMo — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) April 3, 2024

In another video, shared on social media a rooftop swimming pool's water was seen falling like a waterfall from a side of a skyscraper.

Water from a rooftop swimming pool hurtling down a skyscraper during powerful earthquake in Taiwan pic.twitter.com/RlCAriNovD — Domenico (@AvatarDomy) April 3, 2024

According to news agency AFP, the earthquake is the strongest quake to hit the island in 25 years, with officials warning of more tremors in the days ahead. Taiwanese officials report that it is the strongest earthquake since the 7.6 magnitude quake that struck the nation in 1999, killing 2,400 people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed anguish at the loss of lives in an earthquake in Taiwan, conveying India's solidarity with the "resilient" people of the country.

He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to earthquakes in Taiwan today. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured. We stand in solidarity with the resilient people of Taiwan as they endure the aftermath and recover from it."