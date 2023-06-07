Video: Store Employees Assaulted In US For Refusing To Sell Cigar To Minor

In the video, the teenagers are also seen throwing items at the employees.

The police in Texas are looking for a group of teenagers for attacking two 7-Eleven employees who refused to sell cigar to an underage girl. According to Fox News, the incident took place at 9pm on Saturday at the 7-Eleven on Faithon P Lucas Boulevard. The Mesquite Police Department said that the attack was captured by a person who was in the store at that time. The police have also asked anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

According to Fox News, a girl came to the 7-Eleven store and asked for a tobacco product. The clerk refused and after an altercation, she left.

But the girl returned with several other juveniles, who started arguing with the store clerk. As the argument escalated, some of the juveniles jumped over the counter and assaulted the clerk.

Another clerk, who was present inside the store, tried to intervene but was assaulted by the group as well, the police said.

Both the store employees suffered injuries on their faces but did not require medical transport to a hospital for treatment, the cops added.

Some of the witnesses the police spoke to, said the teenagers came in a silver Dodge SUV.

The police have not arrested anyone in connection with the case. They also do not possess the video circulating on social media but confirmed that it indeed is showing the fight at the 7-Eleven store.

They have released a phone number for the locals to contact them in case they have any information to share.