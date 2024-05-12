Video Shows US Trans Woman Running Over Man, Kissing His Body And Stabbing Him 9 Times

She is expected to appear in court on May 24.

A horrific video has surfaced online showing a trans woman in the US running over a man twice with a car before kissing and stabbing him multiple times in broad daylight. According to Fox News, Steven Anderson, 64, was on his way to pick up the mail in his Houston neighbourhood on May 3 when the incident happened. A CCTV clip of the incident which has gone viral on social media, shows Mr Anderson getting struck by a white vehicle that then backed over him, hitting him for a second time.

The suspect, with a knife in hand, was then seen flipping the elderly man over, straddling him, kissing him and then stabbing him nine times. She then tried to enter another car before leaving the scene on foot, jumping over the victim's lifeless body. Mr Anderson was found by officers with multiple stab wounds already dead.

NEW: Man killed by transgender driver who plowed into him, backed over him and stabbed him 9 times before kissing him and prancing over his body.



Absolutely horrific.



20-year-old suspect Karon Fisher is a man according to court papers.



After trying to flee the scene in a car,… pic.twitter.com/XuG8KcPIZw — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 11, 2024

''It's very disturbing. I have kids here; they could have been out here playing, and imagine them,'' one neighbour told Eyewitness News.

''Broad daylight. People around every time and it happened right under our noses,'' another added.

Witnesses led officers to the suspect at a nearby location. According to KTRK, the suspect identified as Karon Fisher is identified in court records as a man but was described by officers as a woman. Fisher was eventually arrested and charged with murder, evading arrest with a vehicle, and assaulting hospital personnel, according to Harris County records.

"Charges have been filed against a suspect arrested in the fatal stabbing of a man in 7000 block of Woodridge Square Drive about 7:50 p.m. last Friday (May 3), "The suspect, Karon Fisher, 20, is charged with murder in the 185th State District Court," the police statement read.

After the disturbing footage of the incident went viral, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk also reacted to it and called it ''Terrible.''

Terrible — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2024

She is expected to appear in court on May 24.