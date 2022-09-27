Video Shows US Police Officer Slamming Student Into Lunch Cart, Investigation Launched

The cop who pushed the student has been reassigned while the investigation is ongoing.

A number of law enforcement officers in the United States are under investigation after a video showing a police officer grabbing a student and slamming him into a cafeteria cart surfaced on social media. The incident took place on Wednesday at Nimitz High School in Irving, Texas.

The video captured students squaring off and hitting one another as officers moved in to intervene. One of the officers is seen grabbing a student and slamming him into a lunch cart before he falls onto the ground. When the student stands up, the cop again pushes him to the floor.

It is not clear what led to the initial fight or if the student and the police officers had any interaction before or after the video was filmed.

In a press release, the Irving Police Department admitted that the officers had used force to separate and detain the students involved in the fight.

"The Irving Police Department reviews every use of force to ensure policies and procedures are appropriately applied," the press note read. "We have seen video clips from this fight shared on social media and an internal investigation has begun," it added.

Further, the cops informed that the officer who pushed the student has been reassigned while the investigation is ongoing. On the other hand, the students involved in the fight are being referred for a class C misdemeanour of fighting in public, NBC News reported.

As part of the probe, the police department is also speaking to the Irving Independent School District as well as the father of the student who the officer pushed repeatedly.