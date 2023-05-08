Video Shows The Moment German Bridge Was Demolished Using 150 kg Explosives

The bridge was closed to traffic due to cracks and damage

A video has captured the dramatic moment when a motorway bridge in Germany was successfully demolished in a controlled explosion. The demolition happened on Sunday, May 7 when the 450-metre-long Rahmede Valley Bridge in Ludenscheid, Germany collapsed in a matter of seconds.

Around 330 pounds (150 kg) of explosives were needed to bring down the bridge, which was built between 1965 and 1968, Independent reported. As many as 50 stacked containers were used to create a barrier to protect neighbouring buildings. Meanwhile, additional devices were mounted on windows to prevent damage from the impact.

The video shows the dilapidated bridge crumbling into a drop bed in just a few seconds. A thick cloud of smoke and dust can be seen rising.

Watch the video here:

A45 in Sauerland, Germany 🇩🇪: ailing Rahmede motorway bridge was sucessfully blown up today.

Boom 💥 pic.twitter.com/3pkznmqszd — LX (@LXSummer1) May 7, 2023

Meanwhile, a crowd of spectators were seen watching the spectacle, cheering and filming it on their smartphones. They had gathered at a safe distance for the public viewing.