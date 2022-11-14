Video Shows Tesla Ploughing Through Road In China, Crashing Into Building

The Tesla drove at full speed on streets of Chaozhou in Guangdong Province.

Two people were killed and three others injured when a Tesla car suddenly lost control and travelled at high speed before slamming into a truck and crashing into a building in China, according to a report in Global Times. The incident took place on November 5 in Chaozhou, in Guangdong Province, and shows the white Model Y passing through busy areas after its driver encountered problem while trying to park, the outlet further said. The footage has emerged on several social media platforms, and has shocked users.

As the video starts, the car is seen slowly pulling into a roadside parking spot, but suddenly accelerates back on the road and reaches its "maximum speed", as per the caption.

Watch the video:

The car is then seen racing through the streets and nearly hitting a person on a bicycle. It doesn't stop and continues on the path, dangerously swerving several times and hitting two motorcyclists.

It finally stops after slamming into a building, as seen in the scary footage.

The police only released the surname of the driver - Zhan - adding that an investigation is underway, according to Global Times. The driver's family has informed Tesla about the glitch. They said that Mr Zhan, 55, had issues with the brake pedal when he was about to pull over in front of his family store.

The police have ruled out the possibility Zhan driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

"Police are currently seeking a third party appraisal agency to identify the truth behind this accident and we will actively provide any necessary assistance," Elon Musk's electric vehicle maker told news agency Reuters in a message, cautioning against believing "rumours".

It added that the video shows the car's brake lights were not on when the car was speeding and there was no attempt to apply the brakes throughout the journey, as reported by Reuters.

China is Tesla's second-largest market, and the crash was among the top trending topics on the its social media platform Weibo on Sunday.