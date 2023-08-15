Video Shows Moment A House Exploded In US That Killed 5 And Injured 3

It is still unclear what triggered the explosion, officials said.

An enormous house explosion that killed 5 people and destroyed 3 houses in the United States has been caught on CCTV footage. The incident took place in a residential suburb outside Pittsburgh on Saturday morning. The huge fireball was captured from a house across the road.

The video shared on the microblogging site X (formerly known as Twitter), shows a massive explosion sending smoke and debris into the sky above the neighbourhood. "Four Adults And A Child Have Passed Following A House Explosion In Pennsylvania. Three People From Surrounding Homes Were Rushed To Hospitals, One Of Which Is Currently In Critical Condition," the caption of the post read.

According to CNN, the police chief of the community of Plum, Lanny Conley, said the bodies of four adults and one adolescent were recovered after the blast shortly before 10.30am on Saturday. First responders also found people trapped under debris and took three people to a nearby hospital.

Of the three, two were released while one remained in critical condition, said the deputy director of fire and emergency services for Allegheny county, Steve Imbarlina.

"It appeared as if one house had exploded, and two others were engulfed in fire. Multiple other homes were damaged with windows blown out," Pennsylvania's Allegheny County said in a Facebook post.

It is still unclear what triggered the explosion, but authorities say the cause is still under investigation. The probe will be a "slow and long process" that could potentially take months, even years, to complete, officials said, according to the BBC.

For now, gas and electric services have been closed off in the area and emergency crews are working at the scene. As per CNN, the Red Cross and Salvation Army are also assisting residents impacted by the explosion, the county said.