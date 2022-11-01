Video Shows Dog Running Down A Street With Human Head In Its Mouth In Mexico

The victim has not yet been identified. (Representative Pic/File)

In a shocking incident, the residents of Zacatecas, Mexico, witnessed a dog carrying a decapitated human head in its mouth and running down a dark street at night. A video shared on social media showed the stray dog holding the corpse's head by the neck and running down the streets of the violence-plagued state, likely taking it somewhere to eat.

According to Fox News, the incident took place last week on Wednesday. The dog is believed to have picked up the human head from a crime scene in the state of Zacatecas in the north of Mexico.

Authorities said that the dismembered head had been left in an automatic teller booth in the town of Monte Escobedo, with a warning sign that read "the next head is yours". A law enforcement official had to pry the corpse's head from the hungry dog's mouth. Officials believe that the message was likely intended to intimidate rivals - other drug cartels - and authorities.

As per Marca, the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG), which is one of the world's most feared cartels, is believed to be behind it. The victim has not yet been identified and the rest of the body parts has also not been found.

As per the outlet, Zacatecas has seen turf wars between local gangs backed by the Sinaloa and Jalisco drug cartels. The Mexican drug cartels often leave notes next to dismembered human remains as a form of intimidation toward rivals or authorities.

Meanwhile, this comes after a fight between two rival gangs in the violence-plagued southwestern state of Guerrero left 18 dead, including a mayor and a former mayor. This incident took place last month. "It happened in the context of a dispute between criminal gangs," Mexico's Deputy Security Minister Ricardo Mejia said, adding that organized crime groups La Familia Michoacana and Los Tequileros appeared to be involved.