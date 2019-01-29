Video Shows Chinese Man Converted To Islam By Pak PM Imran Khan's Party

A Chinese man was converted to Islam by a minister of Imran Khan's party in Pakistan (Representational)

A video of a Chinese national reportedly being converted to Islam by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf or PTI was widely circulated in the country and carried by most news channels yesterday.

The video reportedly shows Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf minister Amjad Ali conducting the recital with the Chinese national repeating the recitation of religious text.

According to a report in news agency ANI, local news channels in Pakistan said that the Chinese man, who now goes by the name of Abdullah, can be seen reciting the ''Kalima'' after Amjad Ali in the video, which was released to news channels in the country by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's media cell in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

"Congratulations, you are now a Muslim. Your name is Abdullah," Amjad Ali, who is Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Minister for Mines and Minerals, can be seen telling the Chinese man in the video after the recitation.

A local Pakistani channel Express Time also shared the video on their YouTube page:

Amjad Ali first met the Chinese national in Guangzhou, when he had gone to visit the tomb of Saad bin Abi Waqas, Pakistan's The Express Tribune reported.

"He took a few pictures with us and later we started talking. He was impressed and immediately asked us to convert him to Islam," the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf minister claimed.

Following the meeting, the Chinese man reportedly travelled to Pakistan to learn the teachings of Islam.

