Video: Philippines Airport Worker Caught Swallowing Cash Allegedly Stolen From Passenger

The officer allegedly took the money from a visitor's hand-carried bag.

Authorities in the Philippines are investigating an airport security officer who was caught on video swallowing $300 in bills allegedly stolen from a departing Chinese passenger. According to CNN Philippines, the incident took place in Terminal 1 of Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport on September 8. The Office for Transportation Security (OTS) posted a statement about the incident on its Facebook page on Tuesday. It said that the identity of the security officer involved has been established and the gathering of evidence is already ongoing.

A video going viral online showed the security officer stuffing the cash into her mouth and then covering it with a handkerchief. It also showed her drinking water while using a finger to push the rest into her mouth.

Watch the video below:

I guess that's one way to steal money. 🤔



A screening officer at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in the Philippines is being investigated for allegedly taking $300 from a passenger. CCTV footage captured her concealing something in her waist and trying to swallow folded… pic.twitter.com/YRZvA5Y8oo — Jacob in Cambodia 🇺🇸 🇰🇭 (@jacobincambodia) September 23, 2023

"Upon receipt of the information about the recent allegations of theft involving a Security Screening Officer (SSO) at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1, where a cash amounting to three hundred (300) US dollars went missing, the Office for Transportation Security (OTS) took actions to validate the information and launch its fact-finding investigation," OTS said on Facebook.

The agency added that it is working with the Manila International Airport Authority and the Philippine National Police Aviation Security on the case.

Also Read | Parents, Aunt Arrested After 6-Month-Old Baby In US Nearly Dies From More Than 50 Rat Bites

According to the South China Morning Post, the officer took the money from a visitor's hand-carried bag when the person was undergoing an X-ray scan. Officials said four screening officers, including the woman, were placed under suspension while the investigation into the case continues. The woman officer, however, has been suspended for now, CNN reported.

In its statement, the OTS emphasised that the incident does not reflect "the code of conduct for civil servants, much more of the core values" that its members uphold. OTS administrator Ma.O Aplasca also said that authorities are pursuing an "administrative case" against the officer and is considering filing a criminal case against her.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time a security officer was caught stealing money from a passenger. As per SCMP, earlier this year, a security personnel at the airport was caught stealing money from a Thai tourist, while another screening officer was arrested for pilfering a Chinese passenger's watch.