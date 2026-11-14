Video: Passengers Cling To Cruise Ship As Tanker Crashes Into Vessel In US

A shocking incident on the Mississippi River in New Orleans has left cruise passengers fighting for their lives after a tanker collided with a docked passenger vessel, causing it to tilt and eventually capsize. Dramatic videos of the incident show passengers desperately holding on to the railings as the cruise ship began leaning heavily to one side. Some people were seen falling into the water as the vessel started sinking, while emergency teams rushed to rescue those on board.

The accident took place at around 12.30 pm local time on Friday, November 13, near the Port of New Orleans in the United States.

The passenger vessel, identified as the American Heritage, was operated by American Cruise Lines. It was struck by a tanker named Atlantic Asphalt while docked on the Mississippi River.

According to officials, the tanker appeared to have lost control before hitting the cruise ship. The impact caused the passenger vessel to take on water before it tipped over and rolled onto its side.

Passengers Rescued After Terrifying Collision

The incident triggered a major rescue operation involving the US Coast Guard, firefighters, harbour police and other emergency services.

Several passengers ended up in the Mississippi River as the cruise ship capsized. Rescue teams and people aboard nearby vessels rushed to help those struggling in the water.

New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno said around 180 to 190 passengers and crew members were aboard the vessel when the collision happened.

Officials confirmed that everyone on board had been accounted for. However, 32 people were taken to hospital with injuries. None of them suffered critical injuries, according to the mayor.

The quick response from emergency services and nearby vessels played an important role in the rescue operation.

Steering Problem Suspected As Investigation Begins

Initial information suggests that the tanker may have suffered a steering problem before the collision. US Coast Guard officials said the exact reason behind the incident was not yet known.

The authorities have launched an investigation to establish what caused the tanker to hit the docked passenger vessel.

The Mississippi River was temporarily closed to other vessel traffic following the accident as rescue and emergency operations continued.

American Cruise Lines confirmed that its vessel was involved in the collision and said it was working closely with the US Coast Guard and local authorities.

The company also confirmed that passengers and crew members had been evacuated.

The incident has raised serious questions about river safety and vessel navigation. Meanwhile, videos showing passengers clinging to the capsizing cruise ship have sparked widespread reactions online.

Despite the frightening scenes, the rescue operation ended without any reported fatalities.