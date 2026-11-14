The Joy Of 'Just Because': Why Are Indians Buying Gifts Beyond Weddings, Birthdays And Festivals

A promotion, a friend's achievement, a new home or simply a random Tuesday -- almost anything can become a reason to send someone a gift today.

Of course, birthdays and anniversaries still matter. Festivals remain important. But gifting is increasingly finding its way into everyday life, with people looking for smaller, more personal ways to celebrate relationships.

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There are times when even the receiver asks "what was the need for this (gift)". And the gifter says something on the lines of "just because". In an increasingly busy world, these gestures are becoming a way of staying connected.

The change is not necessarily about spending more money. It is about finding new ways to express affection, appreciation and gratitude. A handwritten note, a personalised keepsake, a dinner outing or even a surprise delivery can make someone feel remembered.

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When A Gift Says What Words Cannot

Not every emotion comes easily in conversation. Saying thank you, expressing pride or apologising can sometimes feel difficult. A thoughtful gift can make these moments easier.

Hanisha Gandhi, Executive Director, Archies, told NDTV that this emotional aspect is one of the reasons gifting is becoming more frequent. "Many of us find it hard to put big feelings into words. A gift gives emotion a shape. A card with a few honest lines or a keepsake carrying a shared memory lets people say thank you, I am sorry or I am proud of you without a long conversation. That is why people are gifting more often, and for far more reasons than the calendar suggests," she says.

The gesture does not necessarily need to be expensive. What matters is whether it reflects the relationship. A small gift that recalls an inside joke or a shared experience can often feel more personal than something expensive picked without much thought.

How Technology Made Gifting Easier

There is another reason people are gifting more often. It has become remarkably easy. A few years ago, sending a gift could involve visiting a store, selecting something and arranging delivery. Today, digital payments, online marketplaces and same-day delivery services have made the process considerably simpler.

Even people living in different cities can participate in celebrations without being physically present. This convenience has also changed the timing of gifting. People no longer need to wait for a major occasion. A spontaneous gesture can be planned and delivered within minutes.

Technology has reduced the effort involved, making gifting a more natural part of everyday interactions.

Why Experiences Are Becoming More Valuable Than Things

The nature of gifts is changing, too. Instead of conventional presents, many consumers are increasingly interested in experiences that allow people to spend time together. A restaurant outing, a concert, a weekend trip or an evening watching movies at home can become a memorable gift.

Vijay Sharma, Managing Director, Optoma India, told NDTV that younger consumers are increasingly looking for gifts that reflect personal interests and become part of everyday life. "People today care more about how a gift fits into someone's life and interests. They want gifts that add value to routines and bring joy over time. This change is also influencing what kind of products people are interested in. Categories like home entertainment, smart technology and immersive experiences are becoming more popular. These aren't products. They are tools that help people enjoy life more."

The preference for experiences is not restricted to expensive technology. Cafes and restaurants are increasingly becoming places where people celebrate milestones, reconnect with friends and spend time together.

Rajat Agrawal, CEO, Barista Coffee, told NDTV that cafes are becoming an important part of how people mark occasions. "At Barista, we see cafes becoming an important part of how people celebrate and connect. Whether it is any festival, catching up with friends or marking a special milestone, a cafe visit offers an opportunity to spend quality time together."

For many, the experience itself becomes the gift.

When Gifting Becomes Another Expense

However, the growing popularity of gifting also comes with a financial downside. Weddings, festivals, office exchanges and social gatherings can create expectations about how much someone should spend. Sometimes, the value of a gift received becomes the benchmark for the next gift given.

Social media can add another layer of pressure. Elaborate celebrations and expensive presents may make ordinary gestures seem inadequate. The problem begins when gifting becomes an obligation rather than an expression of affection.

Sharma believes social expectations can take away from the emotional purpose of gifting. "Gifting can become stressful when gifting turns from a simple way to show love into an obligation that social expectations create. The urge to match the value of a gift that you receive to keep up with lifestyle trends or to make celebrations more elaborate can sometimes dull the emotional purpose of gifting."

He also cautions that expensive purchases should be evaluated carefully. "Premium technology can give real long-term worth if it fits an interest or a true lifestyle need but it must always be a careful money decision."

The Meaningful Gift Does Not Have To Be Expensive

For those feeling the pressure to spend, the simplest solution may be to rethink what makes a gift valuable. Gandhi believes personalisation and thoughtfulness matter more than the price tag.

"A meaningful gift does not need a big budget; it needs thought. Personalised cards, small keepsakes and handwritten notes across accessible price points allow people to express care without financial strain," she says.

This is perhaps the most important change in gifting culture. People are finding more occasions to express affection, but they are also discovering that the most memorable gestures are not always the most expensive ones.

A gift can be a book chosen for someone who loves reading, a meal shared after a difficult week or a note that arrives when someone needs encouragement. As gifting becomes a more regular part of social life, its meaning is evolving. It is no longer confined to celebrations or special dates. It is increasingly becoming a way to acknowledge everyday relationships.