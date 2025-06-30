Video: Palestinians Chant "I Love You Trump" As US-Backed Aid Enters Gaza

Washington:

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Sunday shared a video of Palestinians expressing gratitude to US President Donald Trump as Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) relief kits were distributed.

The people in the video were seen chanting slogans like "I love you Trump" and "I love you Donald."

She also shared a post by Trump saying, "MAKE THE DEAL IN GAZA. GET THE HOSTAGES BACK!!!"

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said "many opportunities have opened up" following Israel's military operations in Iran, including the possibility of bringing home the remaining hostages held in Gaza.

Speaking at a Shin Bet security agency facility in southern Israel on Sunday, Netanyahu said, "As you probably know, many opportunities have opened up now following this victory. Firstly, to rescue the hostages. Of course, we will also need to solve the Gaza issue, defeat Hamas, but I believe we will accomplish both missions," as per CNN.

Netanyahu's comments mark one of the first times he has clearly prioritised the return of the hostages over the defeat of Hamas.

For months, Netanyahu has prioritised the defeat of Hamas in Gaza and spokeabout a "total victory." At the beginning of May, he called defeating Hamas the "supreme objective," not freeing the hostages, CNN reported.

His comments Sunday mark a potentially significant change in how he has talked about Israel's goals in the war. He has repeatedly faced criticism from the families of hostages, opposition politicians and large segments of the Israeli public for not clearly placing the return of the hostages as Israel's primary goal.

Reacting to his comments Sunday, the Hostages Families Forum Headquarters called for a single comprehensive deal to bring back all 50 hostages and end the fighting in Gaza, as per CNN.

"What is needed is release, not rescue. This difference of one word could mean the difference between salvation and loss for the hostages," the forum said in a statement.

