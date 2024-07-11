Video: Newly Elected UK PM Takes Break From NATO Meeting To Watch Euro Game

Keir Starmer was officially appointed as UK's Prime Minister on July 5.

Newly elected United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer joined in the ongoing UEFA European Football Championship (EURO) hype as he 'popped out' from a NATO meeting to catch a quick glimpse of the intense semi-final game between England and Netherlands.

In a video posted on social media platform X, the UK PM was seen watching Harry Kane, one of England's top goal scorers, strike a game-changing penalty in the 18th minute to set England even with Netherlands making the score 1-1 in the EURO semi final.

"Picked the right moment to pop out from NATO meetings and check the score...," Keir Starmer wrote on X.

Picked the right moment to pop out from NATO meetings and check the score...@MinPrespic.twitter.com/gqnCK8ogri — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) July 10, 2024

England ended up beating Netherlands with a final score of 2-1 after Ollie Watkins struck an amazing injury-time winner in the 90th minute of the game. England will now face Spain in Berlin for an epic EURO final showdown.

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer was officially appointed as UK's Prime Minister on July 5 by Britain's King Charles III at the Buckingham Palace.