Video: Man Pulls Out Gun On Plane And Threatens To Kill Passengers, What Happened Next

Dramatic footage has surfaced, capturing the chaotic scene onboard a flight after a passenger pulled out a gun and threatened to kill fellow travellers. The alarming incident occurred at Toncontin International Airport in Tegucigalpa, Honduras shortly after takeoff, sending shockwaves of fear through the cabin. In a remarkable display of courage and quick thinking, flight attendants swiftly sprang into action, overpowering the gunman and preventing any harm to passengers. The pilot promptly diverted the flight back to Toncontin International Airport, where it landed safely.

Upon landing, National Police officers boarded the plane and apprehended the suspect. Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the ordeal. The flight, initially bound for Roatan, was forced to make an emergency return due to the alarming incident.

Here's the video:

Passengers on a flight from Tegucigalpa Toncontin International Airport, (TGU), Honduras to Roatan International Airport, (RTB), Honduras experienced moments of anguish when a man pulled out a firearm and threatened to kill them.



The situation caused panic on board and forced… pic.twitter.com/eH1faOhtfF — FL360aero (@fl360aero) February 6, 2025

Passengers on the flight were left shaken after the security breach. They were later transferred to another flight to continue their journey.

The incident has raised serious concerns about airport security and how the suspect managed to bring a gun onto the plane. According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), firearms are only allowed in checked baggage, and they must be unloaded and locked in a hard-sided container.

One internet user said, "They must have very ineffective passenger screening going on at that airport, very dangerous if it happened during the flight." Another commented, "How did he get onboard with a firearm in the first place?"

Neither CM Airlines nor Tag Airlines, both of which operate ATR 72 flights on the route, have released statements about the security breach.