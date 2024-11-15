Video: Khalistan Extremists Target Canadians, Say "Go Back To UK, Europe"

After targeting India, Khalistan extremists and separatists in Canada have found a new enemy - White Canadians. A video, reportedly shot by an alleged Khalistan sympathiser, has gone viral on social media in which an extremist can be heard calling Canadians "invaders" and asking them to “go back to England and Europe”.

The two-minute clip was reportedly shot during a 'Nagar Kirtan' procession in the Surrey area of Canada's British Columbia. It shows several people slowly marching in one direction as songs are played in the background. Several men can also be seen waving so-called Khalistan flags in the video.

The man filming the procession can be heard asking for "likes and shares" while shouting inflammatory slogans. He is heard saying, “White people are invaders” and “We are owners of Canada”. He then goes on to ask white Canadians to “go back to England and Europe."

“This is Canada, our own country. You [Canadians] go back," he said further.

The video of the procession was posted on X (formally Twitter) by a user by the name of Daniel Bordman, who wrote: “Khalistanis march around Surrey BC and claim “we are the owners of Canada” and “white people should go back to Europe and Israel. How are we allowing these r*tards to shape our foreign policy?”

How are we allowing these r*tards to shape our foreign policy? pic.twitter.com/9VmEnrVlGP — Daniel Bordman (@DanielBordmanOG) November 13, 2024

The video surfaced amid heightened tensions between India and Canada. The ties between the two countries have come under severe strain following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in September last year of a “potential involvement" of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who held a Canadian passport.

New Delhi rejected Trudeau's charges as “absurd”. India has maintained that the main issue between the two countries is that of Canada giving space to pro-Khalistan elements operating from Canadian soil with impunity.

The row has escalated to a point where both countries have expelled each other's top diplomats.

In recent times, there has also been an increase in incidents of violence against Hindu devotees in Canada. On November 3, extremists carrying so-called 'Khalistani' flags clashed with devotees at a Hindu Sabha temple and disrupted an event co-organised by the temple authorities and the Indian Consulate at Brampton, a city in Ontario's Greater Toronto Area.

India condemned the attack with an expectation that those indulging in violence "will be prosecuted".

