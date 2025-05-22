Video: Israel Embassy Shooting Suspect Chants "Free Palestine" After Attack

The suspect behind the killing of two staff members of the Israeli embassy in Washington shouted "Free, free Palestine", as he was being taken into police custody after the crime that has sent shockwaves across the world.

The single shooter, identified as 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez of Chicago, carried out the killings outside the Capital Jewish Museum. The victims were identified as Sarah Lynn Milgrim and her partner Yaron Lischinsky, who both worked at the Israeli embassy in Washington.

As Rodriguez discarded his weapon after being caught by the cops, he chanted: "Free, free Palestine".

🚨BREAKING VIDEO: Man who sh0t Israeli diplomats screams FREE PALESTINE multiple times while being taken into custody by DC police pic.twitter.com/lE8TRNSS7f — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) May 22, 2025

Washington Police Chief Pamela Smith said that prior to the shooting, the man was observed pacing back and forth outside of the museum. He approached a group of four people, produced a handgun and opened fire.

"After the shooting the suspect then entered the museum and was detained by event security," Mr Smith said.

The shooting occurred just steps from the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Washington Field Office, located in Northwest DC. US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said an active investigation is underway and that federal authorities are coordinating with local law enforcement to determine the full circumstances.

President Donald Trump quickly condemned the attack, saying: "These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW!" "Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA," he posted on social media.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said "this was a brazen act of cowardly, antisemitic violence. Make no mistake: we will track down those responsible and bring them to justice."