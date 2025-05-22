Who Is Elias Rodriguez? Main Suspect In Deadly Israeli Embassy Shooting

Two Israeli embassy staff members, a man and a woman, were shot dead late Wednesday outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC, by a gunman who shouted "Free Palestine," police said.

The suspect, identified as Elias Rodriguez, is a 30-year-old Chicago resident. Police said Rodriguez had no prior criminal record and was seen pacing outside the venue before the attack.

The victims, believed to be a couple, were leaving a Jewish event at the museum when Rodriguez approached a group of four and opened fire at close range.

He chanted "Free Palestine, Free Palestine" after being taken into custody, said Washington Police Chief Pamela Smith, as per The NY Times.

The Israeli embassy confirmed the deaths. "Two of our staff were killed at close range while attending a cultural event," said Tal Naim Cohen, the embassy's spokesperson.

Who Is Elias Rodriguez?

Elias Rodriguez is a 30-year-old resident of Chicago.

He is known for his activism with the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) and his involvement in the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, according to reports.

In 2017, Rodriguez participated in a protest outside then-Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel's residence, organised by groups including the People's Congress of Resistance, ANSWER Chicago, and Black Lives Matter Women of Faith.

During the demonstration, which marked the anniversary of Laquan McDonald's murder by Chicago police, Rodriguez argued that the city's bid to host an Amazon headquarters and the police killing were interconnected issues, talking about systemic racism and economic inequality.

Laquan McDonald was a 17-year-old Black teenager who was shot 16 times by a Chicago police officer, Jason Van Dyke, on October 20, 2014. The incident became one of the most high-profile cases of police brutality in the US and sparked nationwide protests.

The DC Shooting

Prior to the shooting in DC, witnesses reported seeing Elias Rodriguez "pacing back and forth" outside the Capital Jewish Museum.

He then approached a group of four people and shot two in "close range," police said.

Rodriguez reportedly then entered the museum, claimed to be a victim at first and asked others to call the police.

When officers arrived, Rodriguez raised his hands, said "I did this," and declared he was unarmed.

He then pulled out a red keffiyeh (traditional Middle Eastern scarf) and began chanting "Free Palestine," as he was being detained by security staff.

He continued the chant even while being dragged out of the building by law enforcement. He later led police to the location where he had discarded his weapon.