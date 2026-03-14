Bodycam Shows Israeli Troops Raid Beirut, South Lebanon In Night Missions

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Thursday released body-cam footage showing an operation targeting sites that they alleged were linked to the militant group Hezbollah in Beirut and southern Lebanon.

The video, recorded on cameras worn by Israeli troops, showed the aftermath of the strikes on locations the Israeli military claimed were used by Hezbollah operatives. In the short clip, the Israeli soldiers walked inside and around the building, which appeared to have been torn apart by the explosion.

Israel has often targeted parts of southern Lebanon, claiming the Hezbollah militants operate from there.

The IDF said its troops are continuing to hold positions along the border to protect people living in northern Israel. Over the past week, the IDF said it carried out raids at night in southern Lebanon.

IDF troops continue to maintain a forward defensive posture to protect the residents of northern Israel. Over the past week, our troops conducted targeted night operations in southern Lebanon, dismantling Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure," the post on X read.

⭕️ IDF troops continue to maintain a forward defensive posture to protect the residents of northern Israel.



Over the past week, our troops conducted targeted night operations in southern Lebanon, dismantling Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/ShZahxrjKV — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 12, 2026

The IDF action came days after Hezbollah fired rockets into Israel, retaliating for Tel Aviv and Washington's unilateral war on Tehran and the assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

On Friday, Defence Minister Israel Katz warned the Lebanese government, saying Israel would target the country's infrastructure if the militant group Hezbollah were not disarmed.

During a briefing with Eyal Zamir, Chief of the General Staff of Israel, and senior military commanders, Katz said, "This is only the beginning. The Lebanese state will pay an increasing price through damage to infrastructure used by Hezbollah terrorists."

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) says it struck over 200 targets in western and central Iran in the past 24 hours and has killed more than 100 fighters and destroyed over 60 command and control centres belonging to a group called the Radwan Force, according to The Gulf Today.

In the last 15 days, since the US and Israel first attacked Tehran and multiple other cities, over 1,500 people have been killed in Iran. Among those dead were 170 children killed in an American missile attack on an elementary girls' school in Minab.