Video: 'Heroic' Disney Employee Injured Attempting To Stop 180-kg Prop Boulder

A Disney World cast member was injured attempting to stop a runaway, 180-kg (400-pound) prop boulder from rolling into the audience. The incident occurred during a performance of the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular! at Disney's Hollywood Studios on December 30.

A video of the incident being widely circulated on social media shows a massive boulder made of rubber tumbling towards the crowd as the staff member jumps into its path, only to be flattened into the ground immediately. The staff member did not appear to stand up immediately, and other workers are seen running to his side.

"We were sitting there and didn't know what was going on, then all of the sudden a worker named Robert stepped in front and saved us from getting smashed," Disney World visitor Drew Bruinsma told People. "It was a crazy experience and definitely one that we will remember."

Disney confirmed the incident, saying a "prop moved off its track", adding that the worker was being provided the necessary medical help.

"We're focused on supporting our cast member, who is recovering. Safety is at the heart of what we do, and that element of the show will be modified as our safety team completes a review of what happened," Disney said in a statement.

Watch The Viral Clip Here:

NEW: During Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular! at Disney's Hollywood Studios today, a 400-pound boulder prop dislodged from its track. A Cast Member was injured stopping it before it reached the audience. Disney says the Cast Member received immediate care and is recovering. pic.twitter.com/TxbWYV25OX — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) December 31, 2025

'Genuinely Heroic'

As the video of the incident went viral, social media users lauded the worker for his courage that helped avert a potentially dangerous situation.

"The only thing between the audience and this 400lbs yoga ball was this dudes courage. Promote him to Indi in the next film," said one user, while another added: "That's genuinely heroic, scary moment, but huge respect to the cast member for protecting everyone."

A third commented: "I hope the cast member gets a big relief cheque. I mean, getting hurt before the new year should be a big deal."