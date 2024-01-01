Video: First Tsunami Hits Japan City, Residents Brace For 'Onslaught'

The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported a rapid succession of quakes.

A powerful 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck Japan today, unleashing a series of subsequent tremors that have triggered tsunami warnings along the coast. The earthquake, which struck the Noto region in Ishikawa prefecture at approximately 4:10 pm local time, has prompted urgent evacuation orders as authorities brace for the potential onslaught of hazardous tsunami waves.

Videos circulating on social media show the first waves of the tsunami hitting Toyama city in Toyama Prefecture. NDTV could not independently verify the authenticity of the video. Waves reaching a height of 1.2 meters struck Wajima port in Ishikawa prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. This followed a significant 7.5 magnitude earthquake recorded by the US Geological Survey and other agencies just over 10 minutes earlier.

富山市 萩浦橋 津波到達中 pic.twitter.com/5TJkH4E1Mx — 鈴木 一 (@hioooomn) January 1, 2024

The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported a rapid succession of quakes in the Noto region, beginning with a 5.7 magnitude tremor at 4:06 pm.

This was swiftly followed by a staggering 7.6-magnitude quake at 4:10 pm, marking the epicenter of the unfolding crisis. The seismic activity continued with a 6.1 magnitude quake at 4:18 pm, a 4.5 magnitude tremor at 4:23 pm, a 4.6 magnitude quake at 4:29 pm, and a 4.8 magnitude quake at 4:32 pm.

A subsequent 6.2 magnitude earthquake further intensified the already dire situation, according to the US Geological Survey.