Video: Elderly New York Taxi Driver Brutally Beaten By 5 People After Argument

In a distressing incident, a New York City taxi driver was viciously beaten by five individuals on a bustling Midtown Manhattan street. The incident took place on July 19 and was captured on camera. The video is now circulating on social media with users criticising the behaviour of five attackers. In the appalling footage, three women and two men are seen repeatedly assaulting the 60-year-old cab driver, using their shoes and fists to strike him near the intersection of Sixth Avenue and W 34th Street, according to New York Post.

Despite the driver's attempts to dodge their blows and retrieve an item from the ground, the relentless barrage continued. He lost his balance and collapsed against the side of his cab while one of the women continued to attack him with kicks and punches, as seen in the video.

Throughout the ordeal, the cab driver tries to shield his head with his hands, while onlookers just watch without getting involved.

Eventually, one of the men pulls the woman away as the clip ends.

Following the incident, the injured driver was transported by ambulance to New York University Hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition, the Post said in its report.

According to the police, the cab driver and the individuals got into an argument before the brutal beating took place.

At the scene, police arrested two suspects - 35-year-old Howard Colley and 51-year-old Natalie Morgan - both from Brooklyn. Colley faces assault charges for allegedly hitting the can driver on face, while Morgan is charged with criminal mischief for purportedly damaging the right side view mirror of the cab, as per the outlet.

The New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers (NYSFTD) demanded justice for the driver. "We must apprehend these young thugs and ensure they are prosecuted. This elderly driver did not deserve this brutal beating. Assaults, stabbings, shootings, and robberies must stop," NYSFTD spokesperson Fernando Mateo said in a statement.

Mateo also highlighted a previous tragic incident involving the killing of another New York taxi driver, Kutin Gyimah, 52, in Queens last year. Gyimah was beaten to death by a group of teenagers in Far Rockaway on August 18, 2022.

The NYC Taxi and Limousine Commission also condemned the vicious assault, emphasising that violence against hardworking drivers is entirely unacceptable and illegal. Their driver support unit is actively assisting the victim.

The police investigation into the assault remains ongoing.