Video: Doctors Remove Ten-Inch Knife That Impaled Teenager's Face

The knife was embedded in his skull, with the tip of it on his carotid artery.

World | | Updated: June 19, 2019 08:59 IST
Doctors in Kansas, USA, removed a 10-inch knife that impaled a teenager's face when he fell while playing. 15-year-old Eli Gregg was playing outside his home in Kansas City on Thursday evening when the accident occurred. According to Today, his mother rushed outside when she heard him screaming and found Eli with a 10-inch knife jutting out from beneath his eye.

"It looked pretty grim, it was scary," Jimmy Russell, Eli's mother, said in a video released by the University of Kansas Health System. "They said there was a possibility of stroke and the possibility he could lose the sight in one eye."

The knife was embedded in Eli's skull, with the tip of it on his carotid artery. The video by University of Kansas Health System shows X-rays of his skull with the knife clearly visible.

Fortunately, surgeons at The University of Kansas Health System were able to successfully remove it on Friday morning.

"It could not have had a pound more force on it and him survive that event," said Dr Koji Ebersole. "I don't think he would have survived it."

Eli is now expected to make a full recovery, and says that he now plans to stay away from sharp objects.

