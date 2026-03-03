Video: Did US Kamikaze Drone Fail Mission? Iraqis Play With Intact LUCAS

An American kamikaze drone failed its mission, if what the residents of a dry, barren flatland in Iraq is true. They have shared visuals of a delta-shaped drone, about the size of a telephone booth and what looked like the American Low-Cost Uncrewed Combat Attack System (LUCAS).

In the video, viral now, two men were seen laughing as they checked the drone. One of them drove a small truck that might be able to carry the drone. NDTV could not independently verify the video.

If this was indeed the LUCAS, the intact drone meant it never reached its intended target as part of its one-way or suicide mission.

Local Iraqi residents are taking the newly deployed, nearly intact American LUCAS drone for themselves. pic.twitter.com/fbx411iAYU — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) March 2, 2026

The LUCAS flew in combat missions for the first time ever after the US-Israel strikes on Iran began on Saturday last week.

The US Central Command had also confirmed the American kamikaze drone's combat debut. It called the weapons "one-way attack drones".

"CENTCOM's Task Force Scorpion Strike-for the first time in history-is using one-way attack drones in combat during Operation Epic Fury. These low-cost drones, modelled after Iran's Shahed drones, are now delivering American-made retribution," CENTCOM said in a post on X.

The American LUCAS looks very similar to the Iranian low-cost Shahed drone, which the Islamic nation used in many of its strikes.