Video: Chinese Woman Rolls On Floor At Italy Airport After Being Told Her Luggage Is Too Heavy

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed A video of a woman's meltdown at Milan Malpensa Airport has gone viral on social media.

The tourist, identified as Chinese, reacted to her carry-on luggage being over the weight limit.

She screamed and lay on the floor, drawing attention from shocked bystanders during the incident. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

A video showing a woman's meltdown at an airport in Italy is going viral on social media. According to the New York Post, the woman, identified as a Chinese tourist, had a tantrum on Sunday at the Milan Malpensa Airport in Italy, after being told her carry-on luggage was over the weight limit. She was reportedly given the option of either paying more or disposing of some of her belongings inside the suitcase, which led to her screaming and yelling while lying on the floor.

In the video, shared on X, the woman is seen stomping her feet and kicking her legs while lying on the airport's floor. She rolled on the floor, wailing and hitting the floor with her hands and feet like a child as bystanders looked on in shock.

ב-8 ביוני 2025, בשדה התעופה מילאנו מלפנסה, נאסר על אישה סינית לעלות למטוס מכיוון שמזוודה הייתה במשקל עודף!

ובמקום להסדיר את העניין

בתשלום קטן

היא 'התמוטטה' ונתנה מופע

מרשים בטרמינל של שדה התעופה.



On June 8, 2025, at Milan Malpensa Airport, a Chinese woman was denied boarding… pic.twitter.com/oZGihK0CJP — יוסי שחבר (@yosishahbar) June 12, 2025

According to the Post, the woman's meltdown continued even after authorities tried to intervene. She was eventually taken off her flight and reportedly booked a new ticket once she had regained her composure.

On social media, users have branded the incident "childish". "This Chinese mother had the mother of tantrums at Milan Airport. Her cultural skills were not successful in negotiating with the airport staff," one user wrote.

"Making a scene hoping the airport staff will give in under pressure," commented another.

"How is that going to help?" wondered a third user. "Wow. That's so pathetic," wrote one user.

Several social media users also labelled the Chinese tourist a "toddler" and a "spoiled brat".

There has been a significant rise in reports of unruly passenger behaviour and meltdowns on flights and in airports in recent years. Airlines, airports, and aviation authorities have been working to address this issue through enhanced security measures, improved passenger communication, and increased support for staff dealing with difficult situations.

Last year, at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, a furious passenger hurled a computer monitor at Frontier Airlines staff after missing her flight. The woman's meltdown, captured in a video, showed her climbing over the baggage counter, grabbing and screaming at employees.

According to police, the unidentified 31-year-old woman also threw a cell phone, hitting a 40-year-old victim, and struck a 24-year-old woman in the leg. Following the chaotic outburst, the passenger fled the airport.