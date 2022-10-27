Video: Bride In Tears As Groom Invites Her Students With Down Syndrome To Wedding

The video has already garnered over three million views.

Surprise visits, unexpected events, and gifts are all part of the new era of distinctive wedding ceremonies. Many wedding videos are available online, in which the bride and groom are seen surprising each other. But what we're going to share in the story will undoubtedly provide our readers with a good dose of heartwarming content. This video will certainly melt your hearts.

For all the right reasons, this wedding video is going viral on the internet. In the video, a bride and groom are seen standing on the altar as the priest officiates their wedding. Suddenly, the woman's Down syndrome students entered the hall, carrying the couple's rings and flowers. This was a surprise the groom had planned for the bride.

The groom had asked them to be ring bearers on his wedding day to surprise his wife. The gesture moved the woman to tears, and she was visibly moved.

The Groom gave the task of carrying rings to the Bride's students with down syndrome. How beautiful... pic.twitter.com/rVt26pRz7J — The Figen (@TheFigen_) October 25, 2022

The caption of the post reads, "The groom gave the task of carrying rings to the bride's students with Down syndrome. How beautiful,".

Since being shared online, the video has received over 3 million views, 122,000 likes, and 15,000 retweets.

Social media users were also moved after watching the video.

"Someone who truly understands what you value in life and values it (and you) as well." She picked the right one, " a user wrote. Another user commented, "This is one of the sweetest, most beautiful things I have ever seen. "What a great couple; she for being their teacher, and he for including them in their wedding. "