Amid Divorce Rumours, Victoria Beckham Shares Family Photo On Instagram

The former Spice Girl, 44, appeared in high spirits as she posed for the image with sons Romeo, 15 and Cruz, 13, as well as daughter Harper, six, and her parents Jackie and Tony Adams.
The doting mother-of-four, who is also famed for her eponymous fashion line, put on a typically chic display as she was clad in a pair of patent trousers and a white tee, tied in with pointed red stilettos.
CommentsVictoria beamed with delight as she embraced her youngest child Harper, who flashed a wide grin for the adorable image.
Second son Romeo bore a resemblance to Cruz, as the brothers both sported white T-shirts and dark-wash bottoms.