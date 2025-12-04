Venmo Responds After Users Report Widespread Outage, Issues With Fund Transfer

Venmo, the mobile payment giant, suffered a major outage on Wednesday with thousands of users in the United States reporting issues with the app loading, login, and fund transfer across Android and iOS, according to Downdetector, which is an outage monitoring site.

Users took to social media platforms to claim they were unable to send or receive payments, and many were frustrated with the lack of updates from Venmo.

But in a late-night post, the company updated the customers by saying that they are aware of the issue, and a team is working on fixing it.

Also Read | Man Reveals How "Side Hustle" Covers Loans And Bills, Helps Him Save His Entire Salary

The outage began on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, during peak evening hours in the US, with reports flooding in on Downdetector.

At around 3:50 pm (PT), more than 4,000 users reported problems, which kept rising, and at around 5:00 pm, more than 60,000 reports were logged, according to Swikblog.

Social media reaction

"@Venmo kind of scary when all your payment info goes missing. App doesn't work. Cannot get a hold of anyone in customer service. Did y'all get hacked?" said one user.

Another user slammed the platform for not responding, saying, "@Venmo if there's an outage you prob need to acknowledge it, so we can stop panicking about our funds and cards not working…just a thought."

What's going on with Venmo right now? I just paid for groceries but now I can't even transfer or access my funds to see what's left!? Please tell me im not the only one and this will be fixed soon. #venmodown pic.twitter.com/vAqy4QQ8Kd — J (@Mkultra_Jwlio) December 4, 2025

@Venmo kind of scary when all your payment info goes missing. App doesn't work. Cannot get a hold of anyone in customer service. Did y'all get hacked? #cyber #scam #money #DigitalBanking pic.twitter.com/ftqR9ZfmO7 — karen with a mullet (@karenwitamullet) December 4, 2025

"@Venmo It's amazing that you can leave thousands of users without access to their money for hours, and not release any sort of statement at all," a third user wrote.

"Not a single explanation as to why venmo is down and nothing about what caused it or when it's going to be up and running. People are expecting their paychecks and paying bills and this happens at the 11th hour? shame on you @Venmo," one user said.

Response from the company

At around 10:30 pm (US time), Venmo responded by releasing a statement on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "We're aware that some users are experiencing issues with Venmo right now. Our team is working on a fix, and we'll update you as soon as it's resolved. Thanks for your patience."