Venezuela To Try Lawmakers For Failed Nicolas Maduro Drone Attack

Assembly chief Diosdado Cabello called the session that he said would strip the lawmakers of their parliamentary immunity.

World | | Updated: August 08, 2018 08:27 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Venezuela To Try Lawmakers For Failed Nicolas Maduro Drone Attack

An assassination was attempted on Nicolas Maduro using explosive-laden drones

Caracas: 

Venezuela's all-powerful constituent assembly said it would try opposition lawmakers Wednesday over a failed attack on President Nicolas Maduro, who also accused exiled opposition leader Julio Borges.

Assembly chief Diosdado Cabello called the session that he said would strip the lawmakers of their parliamentary immunity to be tried for the alleged and failed bid to kill the president.

"When justice comes, it hits hard," Cabello said.

 



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

VenezuelaNicolas Maduro

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
KarunanidhiNews in BanglaTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusAkshay Kumar GoldVirat KohliCalcium And Vitamin D FoodsAutism In ChildrenYoga AsanasPetrol Price TodayVivo SaleAndroid PMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XMobikwikAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersSwiggy CouponsZomato OffersHuawei P20SGOT/SGPTPrice ComparisonM Karunanidhi

................................ Advertisement ................................