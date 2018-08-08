Venezuela To Try Lawmakers For Failed Nicolas Maduro Drone Attack

An assassination was attempted on Nicolas Maduro using explosive-laden drones

Venezuela's all-powerful constituent assembly said it would try opposition lawmakers Wednesday over a failed attack on President Nicolas Maduro, who also accused exiled opposition leader Julio Borges.

Assembly chief Diosdado Cabello called the session that he said would strip the lawmakers of their parliamentary immunity to be tried for the alleged and failed bid to kill the president.

"When justice comes, it hits hard," Cabello said.