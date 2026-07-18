Venezuela Earthquake: Death Count Rises To More Than 5,000

The twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela last month killed over 5,000 people, National Assembly chief Jorge Rodriguez posted on Telegram Friday.

The 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude quakes that struck on June 24 killed 5,069 people, he said, with most casualties occurring in the worst-hit coastal state of La Guaira.

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