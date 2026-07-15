Venezuela Earthquake: Death Count Rises To 4,734, More Than 16,700 Injured

The death toll from the earthquakes that struck Venezuela almost three weeks ago has surpassed 4,700, while almost 17,000 people have been injured, an official report released Tuesday stated.

The 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude quakes struck within a minute of each other on June 24, decimating the coastal state of La Guaira.

The disasters killed at least 4,734 people and injured 16,740 more, according to the latest figures shared by National Assembly chief Jorge Rodriguez on Telegram.

Most of the injured have been discharged, he added.

The United Nations estimates that some 50,000 people are missing following the tremors, during which hundreds of buildings collapsed and trapped people under the rubble.

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