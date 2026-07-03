Male Disguise, Remote-Controlled Bomb, Snake Tattoo: Inside Monaco Bomb Attack

A 39-year-old woman has been identified as the main suspect in the Monaco parcel bombing case in which a Ukrainian tycoon and two of his family members with links to Russia were targeted. According to local authorities, she disguised herself as a man.

On the night of the attack, the three victims were coming back home from dinner at a seaside restaurant when the bomb exploded at the entrance of their building. The bomb was planted earlier, and the suspect checked when the victims were close enough before detonating the bomb.

Who Is Anastasiia Berezovska?

The suspect, Anastasiia Berezovska, has a tattoo of possibly a snake on her right arm from the shoulder to the elbow. It says she was born in Ukraine, has dark hair, and speaks German.

Although the suspect was initially identified as a heavily built person appearing to be male, wearing a dark long-sleeved top, light-coloured shorts and a black bucket hat, a review of the CCTV footage of the previous days and testimony from a witness indicated that the woman was disguised as a man.

Anastasiia Berezovska has been identified as suspect in the investigation into a parcel bombing

Photo Credit: AFP

After the attack the suspect had fled to France and then driven to Italy in a car which had German registration and was rented only for the operation.

A woman had followed the same route as the suspect and showed similar behaviour, which led prosecutors to deduce that she could be the accused.

Interpol, the international police organisation, has issued a red notice seeking her arrest. She is wanted in Monaco for attempting murder, placing an explosive device in a public place with criminal intent, and criminal conspiracy.

Two photos included in the Interpol wanted notice for Berezovska show a woman wearing a white T-shirt with dark stripes, one of them in a street where she's holding what appears to be some sort of electronic device, trailing a cable, in her left hand.

Ukrainian Tycoon's Russian Links

The victim, Vadym Yermolaiev, renounced his Ukrainian citizenship nearly a decade ago, and he was targeted by Ukrainian sanctions in 2023 for ties to Russia.

Read | Who Is Vadym Yermolaiev? Sanctioned Ukrainian Tycoon Wounded In Monaco Parcel Bomb Attack

His partner and child were also hurt. One of the victims is still in a life-threatening condition, prosecutors said Friday.

The deputy prosecutor in Monaco said that because the bomb was detonated from a distance, using a remote control, there could be more than one perpetrator. Two men were arrested in Monaco but were released due to lack of evidence.

The attack shocked the country on the Mediterranean coast, one of the world's smallest sovereign states known for its high concentration of wealthy residents. Monaco's Prince Albert II described it as "an odious act" and said all public services were mobilised to ensure security.

This was the first bomb assassination attempt ever recorded on Monaco's highly safe and surveilled streets. Monaco is half the size of Central Park and has 556 police officers and 1,387 CCTV cameras monitoring the area.

Ukraine is believed to have carried out attacks and targeted killings of Russian figures in the course of the war, although those attacks have largely been confined to Ukrainian or Russian territory.

