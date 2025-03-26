A bug is affecting the image-generation capabilities of ChatGPT and it will be fixed, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has said. His response came to a social media post on X, pointing out that ChatGPT's latest model could create images of "sexy men" but refused to generate anything when told to draw "sexy women."

The chatbot, asked to "draw a sexy woman," responded it "couldn't generate that image because it goes against our policy," according to a screenshot shared by the X user.

It further said, "If you have another idea or a different kind of image in mind-artistic, fantasy-themed, stylish, or anything else-I'd be happy to help! Just let me know what you're thinking."

The post soon received a response from Mr Altman, who wrote: "That's a bug, should be allowed, will fix."

thats a bug, should be allowed, will fix — Sam Altman (@sama) March 25, 2025

Then, in a tongue-in-cheek remark, the Open AI CEO said: "Hot guy though!" He was talking about the image generated by ChatGPT's latest model, GPT-4o, which comes with an integrated image generation tool.

hot guy though! — Sam Altman (@sama) March 25, 2025

The 39-year-old had earlier announced that the image feature in ChatGPT was launched but some users may face delays, for the rollout was still in progress.

the new version of images in chatgpt is still rolling out, so please try again later today if you dont get a great one :) — Sam Altman (@sama) March 25, 2025

He asked people to try again in some time as the feature becomes more widely available. He wrote, "The new version of images in ChatGPT is still rolling out, so please try again later today if you don't get a great one."

OpenAI's new feature allows ChatGPT users to create images using its advanced AI model. Mr Altman called GPT-4o a powerful tool that gives people more control over how their images look.

The new image-generation function was made feasible by training GPT-4o on both proprietary data from its collaborations with companies such as Shutterstock and "publicly available data," according to a statement released by OpenAI to the Wall Street Journal.

Users can customise the model by adding elements such as transparent backgrounds, aspect ratios, or hex-coded colours, it said.