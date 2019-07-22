US Working With Pakistan To Find Way Out Of Afghan War: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump, speaking at a White House meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, said on Monday the Washington is working with Islamabad to find a way out of the war in Afghanistan.

Trump held out the possibility of restoring US aid to Pakistan, depending upon what is worked out, and offered assistance to Islamabad in trying to ease strained ties with India.

