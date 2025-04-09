US Woman Travels To This Indian Village To Marry Her Instagram Friend

A US woman has travelled thousands of miles to marry the love of her life - a man who comes from a remote village in Andhra Pradesh.



Jaclyn Forero, a photographer, fell in love with Chandan after she came across his Instagram profile and was drawn to his simplicity and warmth.



Their love story began with a simple 'Hi'. It blossomed into heartfelt conversations. Over the next 14 months, they spoke with each other and fell in love. The couple is now planning to tie the knot.



In an Instagram post, Ms Forero wrote, "14 months together and ready for a BIG new chapter."





Sharing several moments of being together in a 45-second clip and revealing how a casual message turned into an unbreakable bond, she wrote, "I messaged Chandan first. From his profile, I saw that he was a passionate Christian man who knew theology."



She was drawn to his passions, which beautifully aligned with hers - music, art, and photography. Ms Forero added, "After 8 months dating online and getting my mother's overwhelming approval, she and I flew to India for the trip of a lifetime."



Describing how people reacted to their relationship, she wrote, "People have been everything from judgemental, to supportive to rude to very positive, awkwardly silent and everything in between. and let's not forget the age difference." She is nine years older than him.



She concluded the video, "The odds were stacked against us, but God has been miraculously opening doors and providing for us each step of the way. Because he [Jesus] brought us together and he'll see us through."





Their love story received immense support online.



One user commented, "9 years is nothing. My husband and I are 10.7 age difference. There will always naysayers. If you both are hearing from the Lord, them go for it. So happy for you both!"



Another wrote, "You both look fabulous together."



Sharing a similar story, a user wrote, "Seven months later, I was flying to India to marry him! That was 3 1/2 years ago, and he just arrived in the US last April! It's a crazy journey but so worth it."



Another wrote, "Me and my husband are also an international couple. We met online, met for the first time in Paris. Married the year after so we could stay together. It's been 9 years already. I hope the best for you both in your romantic love story."



Ms Forero and Chandan also have a YouTube channel, and their bio reads, "A divorced Christian mother struggling to find love centred on faith meets a younger man on Instagram living in a remote village in Andhra Pradesh."



The couple is now applying for Chandan's visa to start their lives together in the US. She said they were excited for a new chapter with big adventures in store.