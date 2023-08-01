US Woman Sells Her House To Pay For Facelift Surgery, Now Lives In A Van

She now lives full-time in a van, using it to travel around the country.

In a world that has set unrealistic beauty standards, women often take the route of cosmetic procedures and surgeries to make themselves more pretty. One such woman in the US was so obsessed with looking young and beautiful that she sold her three-bedroom house to fund her facelift procedure, New York Post reported.

She now lives full-time in a van, using it to travel around the country. However, she does not regret her decision and says that it was all worth it as it has made her look better.

Kelly Beasley, who is a 50-year-old blogger got a facelift surgery worth $14,000 (Rs 11 Lakh) after she noticed her face was "dropping fast".

Notably, she has been getting Botox since her late 20s and fillers for the last 15 years. When she felt those procedures were no longer making a visible difference, the 50-year-old thought of taking more drastic measures.

The blogger then traveled to Mexico on February 13 to get the surgery which involved taking fat from her thighs and putting it in her lips and face, costing her $14,000. She believes that the procedure took 20 years off of her appearance.

She said the surgery was “easy” and after wearing a “face bra” for two weeks, she is now fully recovered and said she looks “better” now than she did in her 30s.

''The results are beyond what I expected. I didn't expect to look younger. I am loving my look and looking the most fabulous that I can,'' Ms. Beasley said.

Through her story, Ms. Beasley hopes that others will stop the shame surrounding plastic surgery.

''“If we do too much – we're vain or insecure. If you don't do anything, wear make-up or do your hair, they say ‘you've let yourself go,'' she said.