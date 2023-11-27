US Woman Hits And Kills Scooter Rider In Road Rage Incident: Police

The woman collided with a 23-year-old man on a moped

In a case of road rage, a woman allegedly hit and killed a moped ride in the Bronx on Saturday afternoon, CBS News reported. The police are investigating the deadly crash which happened around 2.30 pm after a dispute between the drivers.

"The guy was on the floor, just a lot of blood, leg broken, and the lady was just on the floor too, crying, just scared and shocked. It was crazy," witness Cesar Garcia told the media outlet.

Photos from the incident show a red Honda Civic with its front smashed in and the front right tire turned on its side.

Another witness Ismael Ramon said, "I was basically on the phone with 911 until they arrived."

Eyewitnesses report that a 28-year-old woman, operating a red Honda Civic, was speeding and deliberately driving against traffic on Fox Street. The woman collided with a 23-year-old man on a moped in the vicinity of Intervale Avenue in Longwood.

"There was a loud bang on the building. I'm on the third floor and I felt it," Roman said.

The media outlet reported that the man was rushed to the hospital where he was later declared dead. He has been identified as Robert Jimenez, of the Bronx.

"Everybody was just shocked," Garcia said.

The woman was rushed to the hospital with minor injuries and now remains in police custody.



