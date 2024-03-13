Woman-Led US Gang That Stole Make-Up Products Worth $8 Million, Sold On Amazon

Police found $387,000 worth of items in Mack's Spanish-style estate.

California authorities have arrested Michelle Mack, a 53-year-old mother of three, for allegedly masterminding a large-scale organised retail theft operation. The ring is accused of stealing nearly $8 million worth of makeup from American department store chains like Ulta, TJ Maxx, and Walgreens across the country, according to US media reports.

Investigators believe Mack ran the operation from her luxurious San Diego mansion. They allege she recruited and paid up to 12 women to steal makeup from stores in California, as well as 10 other states, including Texas, Florida, and Ohio. The stolen products were then reportedly sold at a discount on Mack's Amazon storefront.

With their airfare, car rentals, and other travel expenses paid by Mack, the suspects committed hundreds of thefts up and down the California coast and into Washington, Utah, Oregon, Colorado, Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and Ohio, investigators said.

Mack selected which stores to target and what merchandise to take, and the women were sent to clear out entire shelves of merchandise before making off with the stolen goods stuffed into Louis Vuitton bags, investigators said.

According to the complaint filed by the California Attorney General on Friday, more than $300,000 worth of makeup and other products were found in Michelle and Kenneth Mack's shared Bonsall home when a search warrant was served on December 6, 2023.

"I see the justice system working slowly, but it seems to be working," one of the Macks' neighbours, who didn't want to be identified, told NBC San Diego.

"It's great they're arresting them. It's unfortunate these people got involved so young and ruined their lives. It's not worth it," Ulta Beauty employee Marybel Carmona said.