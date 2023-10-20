US Woman Gets Revenge On Man Who Spit On Her Friend By Breaking Up His Engagement

The woman's video on TikTok has amassed more than 4 million views.

A woman in the US has said that she spent 15 years getting revenge on a man who wronged her friend back in college. According to Independent, the woman named Linda Solley Hurd posted a video on TikTok in which she recalled the night she was enjoying a comedy show with her friends. One of women stood up and accidentally knocked over her chair in the process. This knocked over a drink onto a man's lap who was sitting in the row behind.

Though the woman apologised, the man got so furious that he called her a "stupid b****" and even spit on her, Ms Hurd said.

"We move on with our night, do not move on with our lives," she said in the TikTok clip, as per Independent.

"I'm screaming in this guy's face," Ms Hurd further said in the video. "That's assault. You're disgusting. You're trash. And he calls me an ugly b****."

She tracked down the man on Facebook, where she found out that he was a fan of 'Breaking Bad' and 'The Walking Dead'. "This was back when the shows were airing so you get one a week, and you would do anything to avoid a spoiler," the outlet quoted her as saying in the video.

Ms Hurd then created fake Facebook accounts and started sending spoilers of the show on a weekly basis. He tried to block the accounts on Facebook but Hurd would respond by making another account, and she continued doing for months.

Ms Hurd then revealed that the man ended up in her political science class, which "reignited" her hatred and she decided to send him spoilers again.

"He is devil's advocate for everything," Ms Hurd said. "Every trash opinion you could have, he has it."

The man then stopped sharing her interests on Facebook, so Ms Hurd spied on him and found his Reddit username to spam him with more spoilers there.

Ms Hurd finally stopped and did not bother the man for eight years, said the Independent report, until a mutual friend announced her engagement to him.

Out of curiosity, she went back to the man's Reddit page to see what he's been up to for the past eight years and found some "pretty sinister stuff". "There are pictures that he's passing off as her (his fiancee)," Ms Hurd claimed in the video.

"If it was your partner, you would want to know," she continued. So, she logged into one of her old Facebook accounts and sent his fiancee a link to his Reddit account, so she could look for herself.

Ms Hurd then claimed that the woman called off the engagement and went on to marry someone else.

Ms Hurd posted the video on October 17 and since then, it has amassed 4.4 million views, according to New York Post.