Trump Signs 'Take It Down', Act Criminalising Revenge Porn And Deepfakes

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. President Trump signed the bipartisan Take It Down Act, criminalising non-consensual intimate image publication, including deepfakes. Advocated by Melania Trump, it mandates swift removal of such content by social media.

In a historic Rose Garden ceremony, President Donald Trump signed the Take It Down Act into law, a bipartisan bill aimed at protecting children and families from online exploitation. First Lady Melania Trump, a key advocate for the legislation, joined the President in the ceremony, marking a significant milestone for her Be Best initiative.

The new law makes it a federal crime to “knowingly publish” or threaten to publish intimate images without consent, including AI-generated “deepfakes”, and requires social media companies to remove such content within 48 hours of a victim's request. The websites and social media also endure the onus of taking steps to delete any duplicates.

US Outlaws 'Revenge Porn', Donald Trump and US First Lady sign Bill@VishalV054 reports pic.twitter.com/EE2M3BaFCa — NDTV (@ndtv) May 20, 2025

“AI and social media are the digital candy for the next generation, sweet addictive and engineered to have an impact on the cognitive development of our children,” Melania Trump said. “But unlike sugar, these new technologies can be weaponised, shape beliefs and, sadly, affect emotions and even be deadly.”

President Trump emphasised the need to protect women and children from online exploitation, stating, "Countless women have been harassed with deepfakes and other explicit images distributed against their will... Today, we're making it totally illegal." The President also commended Melania Trump for her leadership on the issue, saying, "I want to thank Melania for your leadership on this very important issue. America is blessed to have such a dedicated and compassionate First Lady."

Melania Trump in her first solo appearance urged members of Congress to pass the bill in March. "It's heartbreaking to witness young teens, especially girls, grappling with the overwhelming challenges posed by malicious online content, like deepfakes," she said during a roundtable discussing the bill on 3 March.

The Take It Down Act received overwhelming bipartisan support in Congress, passing the House by a 409-2 vote and clearing the Senate by unanimous consent.

The law has been hailed as a major victory for victims of online exploitation, with many advocates and lawmakers expressing gratitude for the President's signature. As Melania Trump noted, "Today, through the 'TAKE IT DOWN' Act, we affirm that the well-being of our children is central to the future of our families and America".

The bill was sponsored by Senator Ted Cruz and Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar, both Republicans. After the bill was passed by the House, Melania Trump said that bipartisan vote proved to be a “powerful statement that we stand united in protecting the dignity, privacy and safety of our children”.

On another note, Trump said, “And I'm going to use that bill for myself, too, if you don't mind”, adding that there's nobody who “gets treated worse than I do online. Nobody.”

Tech companies such as Meta, TikTok and Google, have also supported the legislation. However, some critics have come forward to say that the law raises concerns about privacy and free speech infringement.

