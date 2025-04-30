US Woman Finds Texts From Other Women On Partner's Phone, Shoots Him Dead

A US woman will serve 35 years in prison, including 25 years for second-degree murder and 10 years for armed criminal action after she shot her boyfriend dead when he was asleep. The sentences will be served consecutively.

According to the court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Madison Rueckert, 23, planned to kill her 24-year-old boyfriend, Jonathan Miller, on New Year's Eve in 2022 when she found messages from other women on his phone. She said she waited for her boyfriend to fall asleep before shooting him in the head.

After shooting her boyfriend, Ms Rueckert reportedly drove to Dallas County. In a statement obtained by The Marshfield Mail, she said she spent the night in the woods. Later, she went to a stranger's house and asked them to call the police, where she surrendered herself.

According to Law and Crime, she had a handgun in the car. It was identical to the one used in the shooting.

Mr Miller's mother, Amy Kopp, was in shock when she learnt that his girlfriend had shot him for cheating on her. She said she couldn't believe her son was killed because his girlfriend found messages from other women on his phone. She said, "He hadn't even cheated on her."

Ms Kopp said she didn't know what those messages were about, but she was sure they were not sexual. She said, "We don't know what's in those texts. So, I mean, I seriously doubt he would have texted anybody sexual stuff and left it on his phone. So I don't think it was sexual. I think it was just that he was talking to other females."

She said they liked Ms Rueckert, and her son seemed really happy with her. She stated, "She was a great kid, adding, "We liked her. I mean, our son was really happy with her."

