US Woman Killed Boyfriend Who Doubted She Could Find A Job

A woman in the US state of Colorado has been convicted of the murder of her boyfriend after the latter made fun of her and expressed scepticism that she might land a job. The accused, identified as Ashley White, was found guilty of Cody DeLisa's second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit second-degree murder and robbery.

As per the court documents, the 29-year-old was returning home from Denver on a bus in 2020 when she texted DeLisa to tell him about the job interview.

"During their exchange, DeLisa expressed skepticism about her chances of getting the job, which upset White," read a statement from prosecutors.

Filled with enrage while still on the bus, Ms White met a complete stranger who called himself "Scott". The stranger asked her if she was in a relationship with a man and whether he raped her. Ms White responded that he had, and Scott then said they must kill him

"White and Scott exited the bus some distance from White's home, where they spent time together and fired Scott's gun. They walked to White's residence, where Scott introduced himself to DeLisa as White's brother from Texas," the prosecutors explained.

"A short time later, DeLisa was shot twice in the head. His body was discovered the following day during a welfare check."

Murder and robbery

After the murder, the duo stole DeLisa's wallet and spent the next few days in the area before Scott departed, with Ms White never seeing him again. She was later identified as a suspect and spoke with investigators, providing a detailed account of the events that led to DeLisa's death. Based on the evidence, the authorities arrested and charged her.

"This was a tragic and senseless murder and Ashley White bears significant culpability for it," said District Attorney Brian Mason. "Her callous actions led to the victim's death and now she will pay a significant price."

While Ms White has been convicted, she is scheduled for sentencing before the Adams County District Court Judge Jeffrey Ruff on April 4, 2025.