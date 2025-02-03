Rail Staffers In UK Told To Stop Saying "Passengers", "Pregnant Woman"

Staffers have been advised to stop using words such as "passengers" and "pregnant woman" by Network Rail, a government-owned body that oversees most of the railway network in Great Britain, according to a report in The Telegraph. As per the new guidance, the employees have been instead told to use the word "you" and "pregnant person".

The 134-page document containing the fresh vocabulary is titled, rather ironically, "Speaking Passenger". It aims to reduce the use of formal language in daily conversations to ease customer frustration at train delays and cancellations.

Apart from switching the term for "passengers", the guide also discourages the use of “mother” and “father” who should now be just called “parent”.

“To put passengers first, we have to speak their language. That goes for all of us. Whoever we're talking to, whatever the situation," said Andrew Haines, Network Rail's chief executive.

Offensive words Alternative Passengers You Mother/father Parent Manpower, lads, men People Expectant mother/pregnant woman Pregnant person

Apart from certain words, the guide also mentions the change in the way announcements are made through the PA systems at the stations.

“All services are currently cancelled due to recent storm events. We would like to apologise for the inconvenience this may cause to your journey," the guide cites an example of a PA system message, before providing an alternative: “I'm really sorry everyone but we've had to cancel all the trains this evening. A tree's fallen across the tracks just outside the station and it's going to take a few hours to clear.”

Network Rail stated that the use of "everyday" language in the alternative message will alleviate some of the frustration caused by the delay.

“You're probably still annoyed. But it's harder to feel furious, isn't it? That's because the message uses the words we all use in our everyday lives, rather than a stock reply.”

Guide for healthcare workers

The directive by network Rail comes days after the National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (NICE), advised healthcare officials across the UK not to call fat people "obese". The medicine watchdog said the workers should instead describe the overweight as "people with obesity", as using words like "obese" and "alcoholic" reflects "good manners and sensitivity, not political correctness".

"Conditions describe what a person has, not what a person is. Diseases are treated, not people. Diseases, not people, respond to treatment. Conditions, not people, are monitored," the guide stated.